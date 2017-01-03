Temperatures in teens, light snow in ...

Temperatures in teens, light snow in forecast for Decatur area

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Forecasters remain uncertain how much snow will accumulate in Decatur on Friday, but they're sure that it will get colder. Temperatures will drop to 18 or 19 degrees Friday night and be between 15 and 17 Saturday night, said Chelly Amin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Huntsville office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brilee Breidenbach 7 hr poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Wed Real Truth 46
just my tree Wed giving tree 5
Better acres campground Jan 2 The a team 1
Ricky dean stewart Jan 2 The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC