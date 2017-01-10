Table in the Garden: new restaurant opening in Huntsville Botanical Garden expansion
Jakob Reed , executive chef and co-owner of Albany Bistro in Decatur, introduced his new restaurant concept coming to the Huntsville landmark: Table in the Garden. The restaurant is located at the new, 30,000 square foot welcome center and has a locally sourced, seasonal menu that reflects the surrounding gardens.
