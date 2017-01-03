Sunday sales details unclear
A local bill to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the city may be cruising toward easy passage in the Alabama Legislature. But the Athens City Council is yet to discuss specifics such as hours businesses would be allowed to sell alcohol.
