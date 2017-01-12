State superintendent asking for educa...

State superintendent asking for education funding plan

Alabama's new state superintendent would like to see lawmakers come up with a plan to fully fund K-12 education in the state, or at least the state's share. Michael Sentance on Thursday talked to the Alabama State Board of Education about his recommendation for a long-term funding plan for the Foundation Program, rather than the incremental increases the department requests from lawmakers each year.

