Social gathering' a good move

17 hrs ago

For years, relations between the Decatur City Council and the Decatur City Schools board have been tense. The newly elected council and board took a good first step in healing a counterproductive rift by holding what they labeled a "social gathering" Jan. 4. Most important, they managed to hold the gathering without violating open meetings laws.

