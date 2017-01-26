Slight chance of snow in forecast
The National Weather Service in Huntsville is predicting a slight possibility of snow flurries Sunday night, though no precipitation is currently predicted for Decatur. The weather service forecast a 20 percent chance of snow for Sunday night as unseasonably warm temperatures continue falling across the Tennessee Valley.
