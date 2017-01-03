Shoulder work on Central Parkway scheduled for Thursday
Weather permitting, the Decatur Street Department plans to do major shoulder work on Central Parkway Southwest on Thursday from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m. Central Parkway will be closed between Cedar Lake Road and Sumac Road/Linnet Street in Southwest Decatur.
