Sex offender wanted on child porn charge in Decatur
Police say on Jan. 13 they received a report of a sexual act between Tyshawn Davis, 36, and a female under the age of 17. Police say they then received a video of the act between the two. Davis is now wanted for the charge of:production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.
