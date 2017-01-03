Roads, jail and murder trials on tap for Morgan County in 2017

Capital murder defendants Cedric Cowan, Joseph Cowan, Amani Goodwin and Cortez Mitchell arrive at the Morgan County Courthouse for arraignment with Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell. JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY FILE Morgan County residents could see plenty of road and bridge work if the Legislature approves a proposed gasoline tax increase this year that would provide $24.3 million to the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.