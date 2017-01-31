Redstone Test Center flying helicopters over Decatur
The AH-64E helicopters seen lately in the skies above Decatur are part of routine testing with the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center located in Redstone Arsenal, an Army spokeswoman said. Some of the flights will be at lower altitudes, but the testing center strictly adheres to all regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration, she said.
