Punch-list items remain to finish Morgan County Jail construction
Workers are taking care of the finishing touches on the $11 million Morgan County Jail addition that officials hope will open in the next few weeks. Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said at this morning's commission meeting that construction supervisors are ensuring that several small items are resolved before the 450-bed project is complete.
