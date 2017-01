Police: Manager at Decatur business accused of theft

A Tanner woman was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree theft of property after being accused of stealing from a business where she was a manager, police said. April Nayvonne Pressnell, 43, 16379 Goode Road, turned herself in to Decatur police after a Morgan County grand jury indicted her for theft from Bestway Rent to Own on Beltline Road, Detective Selby De Leon said.

