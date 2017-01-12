Police: Man stole truck, used it to haul stolen trailer and another stolen truck

An Elkmont man stole a truck from a Decatur dealership and used it to haul a stolen trailer loaded with a second stolen truck, according to police. Matthew Charles Hyatt, 42, 22567 Alabama 99, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree theft of property after Decatur police identified him as the driver of a stolen Dodge Ram truck that had been tracked from a dealership in Decatur.

