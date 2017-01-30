Police charge man with theft for selling storage shed
A Decatur man who sold a storage building from where he formerly lived has been charged with second-degree theft, according to Decatur police. Steven Cofield, 48, no address available, was arrested Saturday for the December theft of a 16-foot by 20-foot storage building from a home on the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast, police said.
