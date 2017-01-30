Police charge man with theft for sell...

Police charge man with theft for selling storage shed

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Decatur man who sold a storage building from where he formerly lived has been charged with second-degree theft, according to Decatur police. Steven Cofield, 48, no address available, was arrested Saturday for the December theft of a 16-foot by 20-foot storage building from a home on the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... 8 hr Drax112 6
Stump 18 hr Star 5
Making America Great Again Sat Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin Jan 15 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 6
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,417,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC