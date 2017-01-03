Police: Birmingham man arrested for c...

Police: Birmingham man arrested for cashing forged check at Decatur bank

A Birmingham man was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument after cashing a forged check at a local bank, Decatur Detective Selby DeLeon said in a release. Michael Lynn Chandler, Jr., 36, 112 23rd Ave., Birmingham, was identified as the suspect after Redstone Federal Credit Union's fraud department notified Decatur police that a forged check had been cashed at the bank's Sixth Avenue location on Dec. 23, DeLeon said.

