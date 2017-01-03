Police: Birmingham man arrested for cashing forged check at Decatur bank
A Birmingham man was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument after cashing a forged check at a local bank, Decatur Detective Selby DeLeon said in a release. Michael Lynn Chandler, Jr., 36, 112 23rd Ave., Birmingham, was identified as the suspect after Redstone Federal Credit Union's fraud department notified Decatur police that a forged check had been cashed at the bank's Sixth Avenue location on Dec. 23, DeLeon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Thu
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Ricky dean stewart
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC