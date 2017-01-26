Pain doctor under investigation in Alabama leaves patients, moves to Tennessee clinic

Dr. Mark Murphy, who operated two clinics in north Alabama, was one of the state's top prescribers of controlled substances, according to a state document Pain specialist Dr. Mark Murphy promised patients at clinics in Madison and Decatur that new doctors would take over his practice after his retirement at the end of 2016. But when patients arrived for appointments at the clinic this month, they found out the agreement had fallen through, and that there would be no more appointments or prescriptions for powerful controlled substances many had been taking for years.

