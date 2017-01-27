Overturned semi causes traffic delay near Tennessee River Bridge in Decatur
An overturned semi-truck is causing a large traffic back up at the intersection of Wilson Street and 6th Ave in Decatur. Police said there are no serious injuries reported, but this accident has blocked all north bound lanes of 6th Ave .
Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
