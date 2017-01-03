Orr receives business award

State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, was presented the "Business Champion Award" this morning by the Business Council of Alabama with the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce. Mark Colson, BCA senior vice president of governmental affairs, presented the award this morning at the chamber's State of the State breakfast at Sykes Place on Bank Street.

