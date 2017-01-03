Orr receives business award
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, was presented the "Business Champion Award" this morning by the Business Council of Alabama with the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce. Mark Colson, BCA senior vice president of governmental affairs, presented the award this morning at the chamber's State of the State breakfast at Sykes Place on Bank Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Ricky dean stewart
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC