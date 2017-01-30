Orr, Collins want civics test for graduation
Alabama high school graduates would have to pass the United States citizenship exam in order to get their diploma if a bill from two lawmakers from Morgan County is approved. Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he's concerned about a "deficit" of knowledge about U.S. history and government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|3 hr
|Drax112
|6
|Stump
|14 hr
|Star
|5
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC