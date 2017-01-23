Novel Polyfluorinated Compounds Identified Using High Resolution Mass ...
To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. Concern over persistence, bioaccumulation, and toxicity has led to international regulation and phase-outs of certain perfluorinated compounds and little is known about their replacement products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Sun
|bob
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC