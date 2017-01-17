No indictment in Stratford Road shooting death of estranged spouse

Decatur police investigate the shooting death of Jonathan Mark Leffers at 2110 Stratford Road S.E. in June. JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY A Morgan County grand jury declined to return an indictment against Vanessa Blankenship Leffers for the shooting death of her estranged husband, Jonathan Mark Leffers, according to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

