Municipal leaders mixed on county asking for temporary sales tax
The Lawrence County Commission's resolution asking for a 1 percent sales tax increase for 18 months is receiving mixed reviews from municipal leaders. The resolution, which was approved unanimously by commissioners, includes sales taxes collected in the municipalities.
