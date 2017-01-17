Moulton caterer's license pulled afte...

Moulton caterer's license pulled after salmonella outbreak

The caterer linked to a salmonella outbreak at a November wedding reception in Sheffield has surrendered his food service permit. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced today Darvin McDaniel of Indelible Catering of Moulton is no longer authorized to prepare food for catering in Alabama.

