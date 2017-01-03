Morgan County Commission, Decatur school board looking for new attorney
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said he will recommend that the commission approve David Langston as the county attorney to succeed longtime county attorney Bill Shinn. Shinn, the county's attorney for nearly 28 years, notified the commission of his retirement from practicing law and as county attorney in a Monday letter.
