Morgan Co.'s Henry says he's not running in 2018
Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, the outspoken lawmaker who led the charge to begin an impeachment investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley, is not running for re-election in 2018. Henry, now in his second term, made the declaration when asked about Scott Stadthagen, who said Monday he is running for the House District 9 seat next year.
