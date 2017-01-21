More heavy storms Saturday night and Sunday morning: what you need to know
The first wave of severe storms missed the Tennessee Valley to the south producing significant wind and tornado damage in South Mississippi, South and Central Alabama and southern Georgia. Four people died in a single strong tornado in Hattiesburg, Mississippi early Saturday morning , and the threat of severe weather climbs for that region again tonight and Sunday morning.
