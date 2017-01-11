Mixed-use building gets first tenant
Breathe Yoga Barre opened last week at 307 Second Ave. S.E., where brothers Emmette and George Barran have been developing one of the city's first mixed-use developments that combines commercial and retail into a single building. Anna Jones, owner and founder of Breathe Yoga Barre, said the busy location with lots of foot traffic already has increased her business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Genia Thomas
|4
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Ricky dean stewart
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC