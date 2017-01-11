Mixed-use building gets first tenant

Breathe Yoga Barre opened last week at 307 Second Ave. S.E., where brothers Emmette and George Barran have been developing one of the city's first mixed-use developments that combines commercial and retail into a single building. Anna Jones, owner and founder of Breathe Yoga Barre, said the busy location with lots of foot traffic already has increased her business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.