Man armed with box cutter killed in Decatur 'self-defense' shooting
In what Decatur police are calling a case of self-defense, a man was fatally shot early this morning after allegedly breaking into his ex-wife's home. Bruce Rashad Moody, 36, was found dead inside his ex-wife's home at 116 Beard St. S.W. around 12:30 a.m., Detective Matt Young said.
Read more at Alabama Live.
