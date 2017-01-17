Limestone nabs burglary suspect
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 46-year-old man with in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries between Dec. 20 and Jan. 5. James Darrel McDaniel is charged with seven counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. He is held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $19,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|18 hr
|bob
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Fri
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC