Hudson Bridge work set to begin Tuesday

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, temporary single-lane closures will be necessary while repairs are made to Hudson Memorial Bridge on U.S. 31 northbound in Decatur, the Alabama Department of Transportation said today. a The center northbound lane of U.S. 31 will be closed from just north of the Alabama 20 intersection to about 100 feet north of the south end of the bridge; a The center left turn lane from Alabama 20 eastbound to U.S. 31 northbound, beginning a short distance east of Well Street Northeast.

