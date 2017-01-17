Hope, fear and indifference
Local residents greeted the start of Donald Trump's presidency Friday with emotions ranging from hope to fear to indifference. Hope Perkins, of Athens, said her greatest hope for the Trump presidency, especially the early days, is that the new commander-in-chief can make strides in bringing the country together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|4 hr
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Fri
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC