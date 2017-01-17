Heavy rain, strong winds in local forecast
Heavy rain and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible today and tonight in the Decatur area, according to Curt Weber with the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. Heaviest rain is expected around noon to 1 p.m., with the rain ending around midnight.
