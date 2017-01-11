Healthy outings: Eating nutritional meals at restaurants
With the aromas wafting from the kitchen where chefs carefully craft flavors, and the sights of plates of food carried by waiters, ordering healthy meals at restaurants can test even the strongest person's resolve. Fear not, seekers of non-diet-busting dishes and resolution makers, who vowed to eat healthier in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Genia Thomas
|4
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Ricky dean stewart
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC