Georgia man charged with forgery in Decatur

Decatur police arrested a Georgia man Tuesday on a forgery charge after receiving a complaint from a local credit union. Joseph Allen Busby, 32, 282 Horizon Hill, Newnan, Georgia, was charged with forging or altering a check he cashed at Redstone Federal Credit Union in Decatur on Nov. 28. The credit union filed a report with Decatur police on Dec. 23. On Jan. 5, Decatur police obtained a warrant for Busby.

