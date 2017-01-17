First ULA mission of 2017 launching missile detection satellite with Decatur-made rocket

United Launch Alliance's first mission of 2017 is sending the U.S. Air Force's third Space-Based Infrared System, or SBIRS, satellite to geosynchronous orbit with a Decatur-made Atlas V rocket. Liftoff is scheduled from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 6:46 PM CDT, but the mission has a forty-minute window to launch on January 19. The SBIRS satellites are among the highest-priority national security missions because they are a critical piece of the United States' missile defense and warning networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.