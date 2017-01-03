Fike pleads not guilty in son's death

Fike pleads not guilty in son's death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Moulton woman entered a not guilty plea in Lawrence County Circuit Court on Thursday morning to murder and abuse charges in the death of her 2-year-old son in August 2014. In December, a Lawrence County grand jury indicted Chelsea Nichole Fike, 26, on alternate counts of reckless murder and felony murder, and two counts of aggravated child abuse of her son, Ian Calhoun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brilee Breidenbach 13 hr poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Wed Real Truth 46
just my tree Wed giving tree 5
Better acres campground Jan 2 The a team 1
Ricky dean stewart Jan 2 The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,637 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,238

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC