Fike pleads not guilty in son's death

A Moulton woman entered a not guilty plea in Lawrence County Circuit Court on Thursday morning to murder and abuse charges in the death of her 2-year-old son in August 2014. In December, a Lawrence County grand jury indicted Chelsea Nichole Fike, 26, on alternate counts of reckless murder and felony murder, and two counts of aggravated child abuse of her son, Ian Calhoun.

