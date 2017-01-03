Feds propose new flood maps for Morgan, Limestone
Hundreds of property owners in Morgan and Limestone counties could face buying flood insurance as a result of proposed new federal flood zone maps. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps that show potential flood hazard areas in each county.
