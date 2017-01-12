Drug charge results from traffic stop

A Decatur woman was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on McGlathery Lane, Decatur police said. Cristin Danielle Butler, 31, 2222 Acadia Drive S.W., was stopped by Decatur police after pulling her vehicle in front of another traveling on Sixth Avenue Southeast, causing it to slam on its brakes to avoid collision, police said.

