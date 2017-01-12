Decatur woman with psychiatric histor...

Decatur woman with psychiatric history deemed mentally competent in husband's murder case

A Decatur woman accused of fatally shooting her husband while their 7-year-old son was in the home has been declared mentally competent to stand trial. Michelle Lee Owens, 44, was evaluated by Dr. Glen King, a licensed psychologist, court records show.

