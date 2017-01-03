Decatur woman found competent for tri...

Decatur woman found competent for trial on murder charge

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Decatur woman accused of shooting her husband to death in June has been found competent to stand trial, according to court records. Michelle Owens, 44, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Lawrence Eddie Owens at the couple's 2907 Lenox Drive S.W. home on June 26. Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Glenn Thompson on Wednesday found Owens competent to stand trial after Thompson reviewed a mental evaluation report of Owens conducted by Dr. Glen King, a licensed psychologist chosen to perform the evaluation by the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) 14 hr Real Truth 46
just my tree 15 hr giving tree 5
Better acres campground Mon The a team 1
Ricky dean stewart Mon The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Irving 4
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC