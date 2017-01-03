Decatur woman found competent for trial on murder charge

A Decatur woman accused of shooting her husband to death in June has been found competent to stand trial, according to court records. Michelle Owens, 44, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Lawrence Eddie Owens at the couple's 2907 Lenox Drive S.W. home on June 26. Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Glenn Thompson on Wednesday found Owens competent to stand trial after Thompson reviewed a mental evaluation report of Owens conducted by Dr. Glen King, a licensed psychologist chosen to perform the evaluation by the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation, according to court records.

