Decatur woman charged with robberies ...

Decatur woman charged with robberies at Wal-Mart stores

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Decatur woman was charged early today with robbery in the first degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs during alleged incidents at the city's two Wal-Mart stores. Stephanie Brauchle, 22, of 514 Ewell St. S.W., allegedly robbed a man around 2 a.m. at Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. The victim said he felt something in his back as the suspect demanded money, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Better acres campground 3 hr The a team 1
Ricky dean stewart 4 hr The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) 14 hr JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Sun Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Sat Irving 4
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec 30 gwf 1
Angela Dec 26 Doris Dwyer 3
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC