Decatur woman charged with robberies at Wal-Mart stores

A Decatur woman was charged early today with robbery in the first degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs during alleged incidents at the city's two Wal-Mart stores. Stephanie Brauchle, 22, of 514 Ewell St. S.W., allegedly robbed a man around 2 a.m. at Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. The victim said he felt something in his back as the suspect demanded money, according to police.

