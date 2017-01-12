Decatur teacher charged with student ...

Decatur teacher charged with student sex continues to draw pay

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Decatur City Schools has paid a tenured teacher charged with having sex with two of her students, and who admitted in court filings to having a "romantic relationship" with at least one, almost $40,000 since putting her on leave in March, records show. Carrie Cabri Witt, 43, who was assigned to teach U.S. Government, Economics, International Baccalaureate Psychology and 12th-grade International Baccalaureate History for the 2015-16 school term at Decatur High School, has been on paid administrative leave since her arrest March 22. During this time, she has received a 4 percent pay raise that increased her annual salary to $50,790 and continues to participate in state retirement and the school district's health insurance, records show.

