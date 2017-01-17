Decatur superintendent finalist working plea deal on child porn charges
An Austin High graduate and former finalist for Decatur City Schools superintendent is working on a plea deal involving federal child pornography charges that could lead to the state dropping similar charges, according to attorneys. Attorneys for Brett Kirkham, who is facing at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison if convicted, received a proposed plea agreement from federal prosecutors Nov. 14, Thomas Spina, a Birmingham attorney representing Kirkham, said in a court filing.
