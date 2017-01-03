Decatur police searching for robbery ...

Decatur police searching for robbery suspect

56 min ago Read more: WAAY

Decatur Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit has identified the suspect of two convenience store robberies as Jacob Perry, 35, of Decatur. Police believe Perry robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint on January 4. Police said Perry is to be considered armed and dangerous.

