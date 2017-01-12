Decatur police ID victim in in Wednes...

Decatur police ID victim in in Wednesday night slaying

15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Decatur police charged Joe Nathan Gibson with murder after his roommate, Thomas Peter Chase, was found dead at this home on Tower Street Southeast. ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY Decatur police charged Joe Nathan Gibson with murder after his roommate, Thomas Peter Chase, was found dead at this home on Tower Street Southeast.

