Decatur police ID victim in in Wednesday night slaying
Decatur police charged Joe Nathan Gibson with murder after his roommate, Thomas Peter Chase, was found dead at this home on Tower Street Southeast. ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY Decatur police charged Joe Nathan Gibson with murder after his roommate, Thomas Peter Chase, was found dead at this home on Tower Street Southeast.
