Decatur Police ask for assistance locating registered sex offender

On January 13, Decatur Police began an investigation after receiving a report and a video of a registered sex offender engaging in a sexual act with a female under the age of 17. Decatur police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Tyshawn Lamonn Davis, who is currently registered to live in Lawrence County. Davis has friends and relatives in Alabama and New York.

