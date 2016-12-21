Decatur police arrest woman in connec...

Decatur police arrest woman in connection with robberies

1 hr ago

Police say officers were called to Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Avenue at 2:16 a.m. on a robbery call. A man told officers that he was putting groceries in his vehicle when he was approached by a woman who put an unknown object at the base of his back and demanded money.

