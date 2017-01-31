Decatur man indicted on assault, brib...

Decatur man indicted on assault, bribery charges

A Decatur man charged with hitting another man in the head with a hammer last summer has been indicted by a Morgan County grand jury on charges of first-degree assault and bribing a witness, according to District Attorney Scott Anderson. It is one of more than 100 indictments issued this month.

