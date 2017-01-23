Decatur man facing theft charge
Abdullah Kabaa Russell, 28, 1242 Beltline Road S.W., Apt. 401, is charged with third-degree theft after Decatur police responded to a call at Belk Department Store at 1801 Beltline Road S.W. He was processed at Decatur City Jail.
Read more at The Decatur Daily.
