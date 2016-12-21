Decatur man faces drug charges
Logan M. Batchelor, 20, 2820 Montrose Drive S.W., was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to a release from the Decatur Police Department. Police said they were responding to a call about a possible drunken driver at the Marathon Gas Station on Point Mallard Parkway.
